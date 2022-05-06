Thor: Love and Thunder Star Reveals Mystery of How She Got Her Long Hair Back So Quick

✖

It was only but a month ago Guardians of the Galaxy superstar Karen Gillan revealed her new hairdo, a shorter style to accommodate the bald cap she has to wear while playing Nebula within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Gillan has wrapped her part on Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor took to her Instagram to share her secret in growing her hair back so quickly. According to the Jumanji star, her stylists saved her hair from the first time she shaved her head for Guardians.

Even though she no longer shaves her head for the roll and instead wears a bald cap, Gillan has kept that hair around and uses it should she need them for new roles she signs on to play. The actor made the revelations in a video shared to her Instagram account Saturday afternoon.

"These extensions are my own hair, which was attached to me, then wasn't attached to me — and now, it's attached to me again," Gillan says in the video. "It's incredible and maybe it sounds quite weird, but it isn't as weird as wearing somebody else's hair. Just think about that for a second, if it goes in your mouth and then you're like 'Somebody else's hair is in my mouth!'"

That's when she explains that it used to be a wig made by the hairstyling team on the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Then she took that wig to the crew on the project she's working on now, and they converted it into hair extensions.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on May 6, 2022. Gillan can be seen as Nebula in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, all movies now streaming on Disney+.

