Taika Waititi Wishes a Happy Mother's Day to Thor: Ragnarok Co-Star Jeff Goldblum

✖

Happy Mother's Day to all those celebrating, including the always iconic Jeff Goldblum! That's the sentiment Taika Waititi wanted to support Sunday afternoon as he made sure to wish the Jurassic Park alumnus a happy Mother's Day on his Twitter page. The fan-favorite filmmaker took to the social media platform to share a pair of pictures of the director with Goldblum (and one with WandaVision star Paul Bettany) while expressing his annual Mother's Day well-wishes.

The two first worked together on Thor: Ragnarok and apparently, have since become very great friends. Only one can hope the two reunited on Thor: Love and Thunder, the next Marvel movie due out (just under two years from now) from Waititi. The adorable tweet can be seen below.

Happy Mothers Day pic.twitter.com/xtebuoYeFW — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 10, 2020

Goldblum — who plays the Grandmaster within the Marvel Cinematic Universe — has yet to officially be confirmed as a character in the fourth Thor flick. That flick alone didn't stop the actor from teasing his involvement last fall during Disney's D23 Expo. Goldblum had been there to help promote his new unscripted Disney+ series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

"I can't give away any secrets. I know there's been rumors and rumblings...I love that character, I love working with Taika Waititi especially, he's a brilliant director," Goldblum told a group of reporters. "The people at Marvel, they know how to make a movie. It's been a very pleasant experience. They are very kind. I love that cast. I want to do something with Taika for sure."

In terms of Love and Thunder proper, we know Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will return and be featured alongside Chris Hemsworth's eponymous character and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. According to Waititi, the script for the feature makes his bombastic Ragnarok "look safe."

"It makes Ragnarok feel like a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film," the director said during a quarantine Q&A. "This new movie feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they wanted to see and then just said yes to every single thing."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now set to hit theatres February 11, 2022.

What characters do you hope make a surprise appearance in Love and Thunder? Think it over then let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Cover photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.