Jeff Goldblum Would “Love” to Be in Thor: Love and Thunder

Disney released a ton of information about tons of Disney+ series today during the streaming services’ official panel. The World According to Jeff Goldblum is one of those series and it was received very well after the announcement. People want to know if the actor would be interested in playing The Grandmaster again in a future Thor film though and he was able to give an answer.

Obviously Goldblum has to remain tight-lipped about the future of the Thor franchise. Even if he knows something, blowing it would be very bad. (Looking right at you Mark Ruffalo.) He spoke to SYFYWIRE about how he was feeling about a possible return and did not dissapoint. Even though that classic charm was on full display, it is hard to tell if the actor is aware of any plans going forward.

Jeff Goldblum weighs in on his #Thor future in the Goldblumiest way possible. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/XiTcZQktjq — SYFY WIRE (@SYFYWIRE) August 23, 2019

Goldblum gave a couple of his thoughts, “I can’t give away any secrets. I know there’s been rumors and rumblings…I love that character, I love working with Taika Waititi especially, he’s a brilliant director.”

“The people at Marvel, they know how to make a movie. It’s been a very pleasant experience. They are very kind. I love that cast. I want to do something with Taika for sure,” he concluded. The world will have to wait and see if they’ve seen the last of The Grandmaster.

D23 Expo, Disney’s “ultimate fan event,” kicked off in Anaheim this weekend, and the company has already revealed loads of content that will be shown on the new streaming service, Disney+. One of the upcoming service’s original series, The World According To Jeff Goldblum, which is one of a few National Geographic docuseries. A new poster for the show was revealed yesterday, and it looks like it’s going to be a ton of fun.

“See the world through his eyes. The World According To Jeff Goldblum. Original Series. Streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus,” Disney+ wrote.

Earlier this year, Goldblum’s new series was announced during Disney’s Investor Day presentation. The show is being produced by Jane Root’s Nutopia for National Geographic and will mark Goldblum’s latest return to the House of Mouse. The beloved actor recently portrayed The Grandmaster in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

See the world through his eyes. The World According To Jeff Goldblum. Original Series. Streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/47HHGSm8VB — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

Disney’s official description for the new series can be found below:

“Jeff pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas.”

While the Disney+ Twitter account has been teasing various posters all morning, the streaming service’s official panel will kick off today at 3:30 pm PT, giving fans the first look at several original projects launching in November.

