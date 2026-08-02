Three Twisted Takes on Childhood Classics Head to Free Streaming This Month, and They’re Better Than You Think

August is shaping up to be a great month for horror fans when it comes to streaming. As of August 10th, three absolutely insane horror riffs on classic fairy tales (and some beloved Disney characters) that make up the Twisted Childhood Universe will be making their way to Tubi to stream for free. So if you’ve been looking for an unhinged way to kill some time, then look no further, because you officially have three excuses to stay inside, turn off the lights, and experience some genuinely wacky horror.

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The movies making their way to the platform are none other than Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, and Winnie-The-Pooh Blood And Honey 2. Don’t let their critics’ scores, which stand at 59%, 39%, and 48%, respectively, deter you—there’s still some entertainment to be had here if you find yourself interested in twisting some Disney plots until they’re entirely unrecognizable. Bambi: The Reckoning is exactly what it sounds like: a grieving deer seeks revenge by stalking a mother and son after finding them in a car accident. It’s uncanny, but Neverland Nightmare proves to be even weirder, centering on a circus performer named Peter as he enters the lives of Wendy and her family. When her brother, Michael, goes missing, the search turns deadly. And finally, there’s Winnie-The-Pooh Blood and Honey 2, which tells the story of Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger as they choose to no longer live in obscurity, leaving a trail of death and destruction in their wake.

Watching These Horror Flicks Is Definitely One Way To Kill Some Time

To Blood and Honey 2‘s credit, while it bombed with critics, horror fans loved it, giving the movie a solid 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s a genuine splatterfest, and while that turned off some, it rallied most others. “This is an epic turn around from the first film. The story is better, the kills are more brutal, and the acting from the main characters is more interesting and better. This is a fun horror ride that is worth the watch,” said one fan. Neverland Nightmare didn’t quite live up to that audience score, only earning a 68% with fans. Neverland Nightmare did away with supernatural elements entirely, instead celebrating the vibes of 80s slasher flicks. One fan summed it up best, saying, “It’s not a masterpiece, but it’s a bold, gritty reimagining that keeps you guessing until the final piece of Peter’s broken mind clicks into place.”

And finally, we have Bambi: The Reckoning, which brought in the lowest audience score of 57% (two points lower than its critical counterpart). The general vibe is that the narrative is tired and the effects were likely AI, which was a major turn-off to viewers. But those that found something good in it enjoyed it for what it was: a gorefest featuring a rampaging deer. “As a fan of the so-bad-it’s-good Poohniverse, I went in curious (with very low expectations) and honestly, this might be the weakest entry yet,” said one viewer. So, if you’ve got time and childhood memories to kill, Tubi has your back as of August 10th.