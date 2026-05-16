Remake of One of the Best Cult Horrors of the 1970s Will Be Sam Raimi’s Next Horror

As one of the defining horror directors of our time, it’s always exciting when news about a Sam Raimi project hits the internet. And horror fans are in for a real treat as more information comes out about Raimi’s attachment to a cult classic film from the 70s. With horror films like The Evil Dead and Drag Me to Hell to his name, as well as production credits on genre-defining movies like The Grudge, it’s no wonder that people are waiting with bated breath for news on his upcoming projects—and this 1978 revival is no exception.

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While it was announced last September that Raimi would be producing Magic, originally based on William Goldman’s novel of the same name, which centers on a failed magician-turned-ventriloquist named Corky, it’s now been reported that Raimi is also set to direct the film. The original starred Anthony Hopkins, who delivered a powerhouse performance as Corky, who became controlled by his puppet as he attempted to rekindle a past romance that the dummy didn’t approve of. Magic was critically acclaimed, earning an 87% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This Genius of Horror is So Back

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Raimi’s most recent step into the genre was the critically acclaimed survival-horror film Stranded. The film starred Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien as two colleagues who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after their company plane crashes. The two are the only survivors, forced to overcome past grievances and work together to survive. Zainab Azizi produced the film alongside Raimi and will be returning to work with the director on Magic.

When talking about working with Raimi, Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said to Deadline, “Sam is the dream director for this project—in fact, his coming aboard represents one of the truly great matches of director and material. The script is fantastic, and we could not be more excited to see Sam’s direction and creative vision take it to another level. We are absolutely thrilled he has chosen to direct the film.” Roy Lee, producer of It and Weapons, is also set to produce Magic, meaning the revival is absolutely stuffed to the gills with horror genius and is sure to leave fans wildly impressed with whatever they’ve come up with.

Are you looking forward to the Magic? Let us know your thoughts about the horror revival in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other horror fans are saying.