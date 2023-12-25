Thunderbolts: Marvel's Wyatt Russell Reveals Hilarious Reason He Has to Shave His Beard Early

Actually, maybe he could cover up this issue with the US Agent cowl?

Fresh off the success of Monarch, Wyatt Russell is back in Night Swim, an upcoming horror movie that also stars Kerry Condon and Gavin Warren. The movie looks pretty dark, but with an hint of the outrageous, mirroring the troubled soul of Russell's character from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That's a character he has to return to in the next few months, so Marvel can shoot the long-awaited Thunderbolts movie. But while Russell currently looks a lot like Bo Burnham (a tall, skinny white guy with a pretty impressive beard), he's going to be expected to shave down that facial hair before he returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking with Russell in support of Night Swim, ComicBook.com asked him when he had to shave his beard off for Thunderbolts. The answer we got came with a surprisingly funny twist:

"The day before shooting, I guess," Russell said. "Whenever they tell me I have to get on a camera."

Then he paused, and added, "Actually, a couple of weeks before, because I don't want to have a weird tan line. So I've got to shave it a couple of weeks before."

That's the risk of spending so much time in California, we guess. Even during the winter.

Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, Night Swim stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead). Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

Night Swim hits theaters on January 5, 2024.