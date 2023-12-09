Monarch Stars Kurt and Wyatt Russell Reveal the Funniest Movie They've Ever Seen in Their Lives

Kurt Russell is known for many iconic films from his decades in Hollywood, and his son is known best for playing John Walker/U.S. Agent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently, you can catch the father/son duo in the MonsterVerse franchise. The Apple TV+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, is five episodes deep and sees the Russells playing the same character at different stages of life. Recently, the duo spoke with ComicBook.com, and they were asked about some of the films they have bonded over throughout the years. Kurt shared a fun memory from Wyatt's childhood about seeing Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

"Good question," Wyatt replied. "That is a good question," Kurt agreed. "We're not big moviegoers, but we've done it. Oh, I can remember one," Kurt added excitedly. "When he was about ten – no, you were maybe nine – and we were gonna go see a movie he wanted to see, which was Ace Ventura. And he had seen it, and Goldie [Hawn] and I are flanking him in theater, and as the lights are going down and the screen is going up, he said – and he had a big lisp at the time – 'Get ready to see the funniest movie you've ever seen in your life,'" Kurt imitated as the two men cracked up.

"And it was," Wyatt confirmed through laughter. "It didn't let us down," Kurt agreed. "It's funny, we do generally like the same movies."

What Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters About?

You can check out Apple TV+'s description of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters here: "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

If you are not caught up with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the show is still airing weekly. You can find new episodes exclusively on Apple TV+ in the United States. As for the MonsterVerse, this show marks the franchise's first live-action television outing. Next, the IP will head back to theaters as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to drop in April 2024.