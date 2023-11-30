Thunderbolts: Wyatt Russell Teases Film Is "Not a Straightforward Marvel Movie"





Thunderbolts isn't going to be any regular old Marvel movie. That much is according to Wyatt Russell, the actor behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe's US Agent. In a panel hosted by MTV's Josh Horowitz, Russell said that although he has yet to read a full script of the project, his confidence in it is unmatched.

"I know [director Jake Schrier] so well and I know how smart Jake is and how much he cares about making something interesting and different and utilizing everyone's talents to the best of their ability. And the story that I think they've come up with is really interesting — I know parts of the story and how the story works, I can't talk about it," Russell told the audience.

He added, "But it's not a straightforward Marvel movie as you've seen in the past. I think that it's gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, 'Oh OK, this is a little different, let's go hard at it.' And as far as how we are approaching it, it's time to go to work a little bit, it's time to make a good Marvel movie so let's do that and work hard at it and don't take things for granted."

Russell is just one piece of the sizable Thunderbolts ensemble, which also includes Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) amongst others such as Steven Yeun's Sentry. The film was initially set to debut next year but has yet to kick off principal photography. Now it's set to hit theaters a full year after its original release date.

When is Thunderbolts being released?

Thunderbolts is currently set for release on July 25, 2025.

