The Monsterverse Apple TV Series Reveals Its Stars, Wyatt And Kurt Russell

Apple TV+'s MonsterVerse series is set to bring back Godzilla and plenty of his other fellow kaiju via a small screen appearance, and while the show itself has yet to reveal its official title, it seems that the two major stars of the series have been chosen. With actors being confirmed in the forms of Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski helping to round out the cast, it would seem that the father/son team of Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell are set to lead the series that will bring back Monarch.

On top of the cast, the series is set to be directed by Matthew Shakman, who previously had worked on Disney+'s Wandavision as well as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. While there has yet to be a release date for this new series, this isn't the only venue for the Western takes on the Japanese Kaiju, as a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is in the works. Set to bring back director Adam Wingard and bringing in new star Dan Stevens, there have been few details when it comes to the story, though a rumored title for the film is "Son of Kong".

The MonsterVerse first began with 2014's Godzilla movie, giving Western audiences a new take on the king of the monsters. Following the lizard king's arrival, a new King Kong movie was created in Kong: Skull Island, with a sequel to Godzilla in Godzilla: King of the Monsters also bringing in King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra into the fight for domination. It was no surprise that Godzilla Vs. Kong became the most successful of the films when it came to box office and it seems as though Legendary Pictures' new universe is only looking to expand in the future.

While it hasn't been confirmed if Wyatt Russel and his father Kurt will be playing father and son in the series, they both have plenty of projects to give fans an idea of their vast acting resume.

Via The Wrap