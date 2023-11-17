Steven Yeun's Secret Thunderbolts Role Revealed

The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman may have spoiled which Marvel character Steven Yeun is playing in Thunderbolts. Yeun's role in Thunderbolts has been a closely guarded secret, though many of the prevailing theories point to the actor portraying The Sentry. To his credit, Yeun has remained tight-lipped when asked if he's playing Sentry, but the leak comes from a third party. Robert Kirkman was a guest on artist David Finch's YouTube channel when Kirkman brought up Yeun and Sentry. "My good friend Steven Yeun is playing The Sentry in a movie," Kirkman revealed.

"He called me, he went in for a costume fitting," Kirkman continued. "I don't think this is a spoiler, or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don't know, maybe, we'll see. I don't care, I don't work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me? He called me and said, 'I just came back from a costume fitting for Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that wear yellow and blue.'" Steven Yeun also voices Mark Grayson/Invincible in the Prime Video adult-animated series Invincible, which Kirkman is a creator for.

Robert Kirkman just spilling all the tea 😂 #Sentry pic.twitter.com/IXB0GxKwYb — NerdWithTheTech (@NerdWithTheTech) November 17, 2023

Steven Yeun comments on joining Marvel's Thunderbolts

After word came down that Steven Yeun had been cast in Thunderbolts, The Walking Dead and Invincible actor gave his first public comments back in March.

"I don't know if it was explicitly on my bucket list," Yeun told Empire. "It was more the story, getting to work with Jake Schreier again, who directed Beef, and what his intentions were."

Those intentions revolve around this secret character, which Yeun continued to stay mum on.

"The intentions of the particular character that they wanted me to play were very clear, and that's what drew me to the film," Yeun continued.

Marvel launches new Sentry series

A new Sentry series is on the way from writer Jason Loo (X-Men Unlimited) and artist Luigi Zagaria. However, instead of starring Bob Reynolds, the alter ego of the Sentry, a new character will take on the role of the Golden Guardian. The identity of this person is being kept under wraps, but fans got their first look at character designs of individuals who are being teased to wield the power of a million exploding suns.

The characters who could possibly be the new Sentry come from all walks of life, with some using the power to make the world a better place, while others use it for nefarious purposes. By the end of the series, only one will walk away as the new Sentry and leave a lasting impact on the Marvel Universe. While readers are introduced to these Sentry candidates, established characters Misty Knight and Jessica Jones will be investigating their appearances to track them down before innocent people get in harm's way.