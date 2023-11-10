Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts Delayed Until 2025

Marvel Studios is making a ton of release date changes after the end of the Actors' Strike, effecting the release of Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and more. The Walt Disney Company confirmed these delays in an update distributed tonight, revealing that both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts will no longer be released in 2024 but instead arrive in 2025. Captain America: Brave New World has been pushed from its July 26, 2024 release date and will not premiere on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025; while the Thunderbolts has been pushed from a December 20, 2024 release date to July 25, 2025 instead.

Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts aren't the only Marvel Studios movies getting changed either, with Deadpool 3 now being pushed from a May 3, 2024 release date to July 26, 2024 instead. As a result of these other delays, Deadpool 3 will now be the ONLY Marvel Studios feature film to be released in 2024 (assuming no other changes take place). Marvel Studios also delayed their Blade feature film starring Mahershala Ali, shifting from a February 14, 2025 release date to a July 25, 2025 release date. The new Blade movie has reportedly been undergoing major changes.

These changes come after the Actors' Strike has officially ended, meaning that reshoots can potentially take place soon for Captain America: Brave New World while filming on Thunderbolts can actually start. Production on Captain America 4 wrapped up just before the SAG-AFTRA strike took effect, but carried on amid the Writers' Strike, while Thunderbolts failed to even get off the ground before either strike started.

One of the big problems facing Thunderbolts, especially with the Actors' Strike having just concluded, is the schedule of its stars. Chief among the cast for Marvel's Thunderbolts is David Harbour, reprising his role of Red Guardian from the Black Widow movie. Harbour is not only set to star in this film but also has to shoot the fifth and final season of Stranger Things as well. The Netflix series may very well be in first position for the actor, meaning Marvel Studios will have to work around his filming on Stranger Things to get him in front of the camera for Thunderbolts. Granted this new delay for Marvel's Thunderbolts may have been done knowing full well what David Harbour's availability would be.

Jake Schreier is attahced to direct the Thunderbolts movie which will also feature Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldie, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Captain America: Brave New World will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson suiting up and leading his own movie for once, having inherited the shield and title of Captain America after Avengers: Endgame and in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series. Joining him in the series will be Danny Ramirez, reprising his role as Joaquin Torres aka the new Falcon, plus Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Tim Blake Nelson will also reprise his role from The Incredible Hulk of Samuel Sterns aka The Leader, appearing with Liv Tyler as Betsy Ross; both haven't appeared in a Marvel Studios feature film since the 2008 movie.