Tina Fey Confirms She'll Return for Mean Girls Musical Movie

Mean Girls was released back in 2004, and it became an instant teen movie classic. The film was inspired by Rosalind Wiseman's book Queen Bees and the Wanabees and written for the screen by Tina Fey who also played Ms. Norbury in the film. In 2017, the beloved comedy was turned into a Broadway stage musical, and the book was also written by Fey. Recently, it was announced that the musical is being adapted as a film for Paramount+, and Fey was previously listed as one of the producers. In a recent interview with Late Night With Seth Meyers, Fey revealed she plans to appear in the musical movie alongside Tim Meadows who played the principal, Mr. Duvall, in the original film.

"We couldn't age out. Teachers work forever," Fey explained. "I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan's Island would be at a trade show and you'd be like, 'Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.' That's my goal." She added, "We have an amazing cast. I'm super excited about this cast."

It was previously announced that the film will star Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Cady, the role originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film. The cast will also feature Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway as well as Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis, and Jaquel Spivey (Broadway's A Strange Loop) as Damian. Avantika (Senior Year), Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) have also been cast in the Mean Girls movie musical.

Will the Mean Girls Musical Movie Change the Music?

The show's music was created by Jeff Richmond who recently spoke with The Holywood Reporter about the upcoming film, and teased some changes to the Broadway songs.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," Richmond explained. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Nadina Hassan, who plays Regina George in the touring version of the musical, added, "We're one of just a handful of girls who get to play these roles professionally and at this level, and that's such a blessing. Because now, when the movie comes out, what we've done will also get to be shared with so many other people who maybe weren't able to come see us on tour or weren't able to go see the Broadway cast. I always feel so lucky to just be a part of this legacy."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Mean Girls musical.