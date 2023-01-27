Mean Girls Composer Says They've "Reinvented the Music" for New Movie

Mean Girls has had quite an interesting journey. The original film was released in 2004 and became an instant classic before it was turned into a stage musical in 2017. Now, it's taking the same route as The Producers by going from screen to stage to screen again. The Mean Girls musical became a fan-favorite for Broadway goers, and now it's being adapted as a film for Paramount+. The show's music was created by Jeff Richmond who recently spoke with The Holywood Reporter about the upcoming film.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," Richmond explained. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Nadina Hassan, who plays Regina George in the touring version of the musical, added, "We're one of just a handful of girls who get to play these roles professionally and at this level, and that's such a blessing. Because now, when the movie comes out, what we've done will also get to be shared with so many other people who maybe weren't able to come see us on tour or weren't able to go see the Broadway cast. I always feel so lucky to just be a part of this legacy."

Who Is Starring in the Mean Girls Movie Musical?

Angourie Rice of Spider-Man: Now Way Home and Mare of Eatontown is playing Cady, the role originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film. Reneé Rapp, who is currently known for Sex Lives of College Girls, will play Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway. Auli'i Cravalho, who is best known for voicing Moana in the Disney film of the same name, will be playing Janis, and Jaquel Spivey from Broadway's A Strange Loop has been cast as Damian.

Lorne Michaels is producing along with the original movie's writer Tina Fey while Erin David, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank are overseeing the movie for Broadway Video, and Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond for Little Stranger. Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing the film with Fey returning to write the latest adaptation. Perez and Jayne are first-time feature directors, but Deadline previously reported that Paramount Players gave them the job and made the project a priority. The new take on the film will pay homage to the original and keep the spirit of its predecessors, while also telling its own updated version of the beloved story.

Stay tuned for more details about the Mean Girls movie musical.