TMNT Reboot: Seth Rogen Reveals Official Release Date in New Teaser Image

Seth Rogen will be taking a swing at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise in a new movie adaptation, and thanks to a new tease on Twitter we now know when we can expect the project to hit theaters. Rogen revealed a crumpled piece of paper on Twitter filled with drawings and notes about the upcoming project, and in the upper corner, the new date was revealed, which will have the project releasing in theaters August 11th, 2023. The other notes talked about the different types of mutation, the importance of discipline, honor, and loyalty, and a note to apologize to April.

You can check out the full post and all of the teases in the image below.

Rogen is a huge fan of the franchise, and couldn't be more excited to bring the fan-favorites to the big screen. “As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most," Rogen previously told Collider. "And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping-off point for the film.”

The new animated movie is being created by Point Grey Pictures, and Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver will produce it, while Jeff Rowe will direct it and Brendan O'Brian is writing the script.

"Adding Seth, Evan, and James' genius to the humor and action that's already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property," Brian Robbins, president of kids & family entertainment for ViacomCBS, shared in a press release. "I'm looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical."

