Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; Mutant Mayhem Cast and Trailer Premiere Date Revealed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has revealed its cast and its first trailer will debut. During the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards event, producer Seth Rogen announced the main voice cast of the upcoming CG-animated theatrical film. Joining Rogen on stage were the actors playing the four Ninja Turtles in the films: Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael). Rogen also announced that the teaser trailer for the film will premiere on the TMNT Movie Socials and Paramount Pictures' YouTube channel on Monday, March 6th. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters in August 2023.

In a statement, president of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation Ramsey Naito said, "We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we've assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can't wait to show audiences this film."

In addition to those four leads, the film has a stacked cast with names ranging from Jackie Chan to John Cena to Rogen himself. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem cast includes:

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

John Cena as Rocksteady

Jackie Chan as Splinter

Ice Cube as Superfly

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Brady Noon as Raphael

Seth Rogen as Bebop

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

When is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem release date?

According to the official synopsis, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are producing the film, Nickelodeon's first-ever CG-animated theatrical production, in partnership with Naito and Jason McConnell for Nickelodeon. Grey Point's Lukas Williams is co-producing and Josh Fagen is overseeing. Paramount Pictures will distribute the film worldwide. It opens in theaters on August 4th.