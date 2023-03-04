Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Social Media Accounts Adopt Mutant Mayhem Logo Ahead KCAs

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' social accounts are gearing up for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles accounts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook have swapped out their profile pics for new ones showing "TMNT" in the same font used on the logo for Seth Rogen's upcoming animated movie. The lettering, which would be at home on a '90s metalhead's notebook, conveys that the film focuses on the "teenage" part of the series title. The switch comes ahead of tonight's 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Given that Nickelodeon also owns the Turtles franchise, one has to wonder if this signals something related to Mutant Mayhem coming during the broadcast. Fans won't have to wait long to find out since the Kids' Choice Awards air at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

Rogen previously compared Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to the classic skateboarding video game Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, at least in terms of the music. "They do skate, actually," Rogen said during an interview with the Hawk vs. Wolf podcast. "What's funny is we were having a call with the music supervisor because we were pretty far along on and there's a lot of music in it and they're like 'The music doesn't go together...It goes together but in a weird way like how would you describe it?' And our director was like 'I kind of describe it as what you would kind of hear playing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.' It's like a random assortment of music, kind of, but it all fits together perfectly, it kind of has that same energy and spirit. But it really it actually it's like very similar and there are literally some songs that are from like the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. It's amazing it's really cool, and it's fully animated and it comes out in August and it's incredible. I'm really psyched about it."

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem about?

Jeff Rowe, who co-wrote and co-directed The Mitchells vs. the Machines, directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg produced, and Brendan O'Brien, best known for Niehgbors, wrote the script. Here's Paramount's synopsis for the film:

"In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 4th.