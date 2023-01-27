Tobey Maguire Comments On Getting Back Into The Spider-Man Suit for No Way Home

For a generation of viewers, Tobey Maguire was the one and only live-action Spider-Man. After three movies, he was out of the franchise, but since The Amazing Spider-Man movies never really seemed to connect in the same way as the Sam Raimi trilogy did, Maguire was the undisputed GOAT for a lot of viewers until the Marvel Cinematic Universe came along and made Tom Holland a part of Marvel's broader mythology. Then, in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home came along, and it gave both Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield a chance to suit up one more time.

Garfield has spoken about the closure that it gave him, since his series never got to finish, and since he got to follow up on some threads from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in a meaningful way. Maguire recently talked about the sensation of getting back into the suit after more than a decade away.

"The suit can definitely be a challenge at time when you've got to get into the full thing," Maguire said in an interview for Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Official Movie Special from Titan Comics (via Marvel.com). "But then, once you're comfortable, there is something fun about it. As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more… You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly."

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If...?, Marvel's multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and even before it was officially happening, that had fans expecting to see Garfield's Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire's, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there's hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital.