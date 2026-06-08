Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday Leaked by New Toy (but Fans Think It’s Fake)

Directed by the Russo Brothers and anchored by Robert Downey Jr.’s return as the villainous Victor von Doom, Avengers: Doomsday has already confirmed an extraordinary roster that spans multiple corners of the Marvel universe. The film’s confirmed cast includes Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans like Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and Tom Hiddleston, alongside Fox-era X-Men alumni Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden, as well as the new Fantastic Four stars. With a narrative built around a multiversal conflict, the fanbase is also expecting major surprises beyond the official announcement. For instance, with Spider-Man: No Way Home making Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s versions of the Web Crawler canon in the MCU, Doomsday seems like the perfect place to bring them back.

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An image circulating on social media purports to show a Hasbro action figure of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man packaged as part of an official Avengers: Doomsday toy line. Marvel’s merchandise rollout has a well-documented history of spoiling major casting surprises ahead of release, more recently with Spider-Man: Brand New Days toys confirming the return of the Savage Hulk. So, it’s easy to understand that my many fans took the image as proof of good news. However, a vocal portion of the community pushed back, identifying textual mistakes on the packaging that are consistent with the visual artifacts produced by generative AI image tools. The incorrectly rendered text visible in the image is a known limitation of AI image generators, which led many fans to conclude the entire image was fabricated rather than photographed.

How Likely Is It to Expect Tobey Maguire in Avengers: Doomsday?

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While the supposedly leaked toy image is most likely fake, it makes sense for fans to wonder about Maguire’s involvement in Avengers: Doomsday. The film is explicitly built around heroes from three distinct universes — the Sacred Timeline, the Fantastic Four’s universe, and the Fox X-Men universe — being dragged into conflict against Doctor Doom, which means the Russo Brothers have already committed to a story that hops between realities as a core mechanic. A brief stop in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man universe wouldn’t be hard to pull. Plus, over two decades after his final outing, No Way Home proved that Maguire’s portrayal of Spider-Man remains a fan-favorite. With Marvel Studios using Avengers: Doomsday to regain the fans’ trust, it’s impossible they haven’t at least discussed bringing Maguire back.

Another reason for fans to be hopeful about Avengers: Doomsday featuring Maguire is thatTom Holland is not listed in the movie’s official cast. Following the reality-altering spell cast at the conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the current Earth-616 heroes possess absolutely no memory of Peter Parker, which means the Avengers can’t easily recruit their usual neighborhood ally for an off-world or interdimensional crisis. The upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also firmly repositioning the current wall-crawler as a street-level vigilante focused on local crimes rather than cosmic threats. Without Holland, Avengers: Doomsday has the opportunity to give a different Spider-Man the screen time

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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