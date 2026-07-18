Today At the Box Office in 2008, A Former Teen Heart Throb Delivered A Twisted Comic Book Movie Performance That Still Haunts Us 18 Years Later

Before the Joker turned him into a posthumous Academy Award winner, Heath Ledger spent nearly a decade fighting to escape the label Hollywood placed on him after his first American film. Ledger broke through in 1999 with 10 Things I Hate About You, a teen romantic comedy that made him a heartthrob almost overnight. He spent the following years chasing more substantial work, from the medieval blockbuster A Knight’s Tale to the historical drama The Patriot, all of which still tapped into his experience as a romantic lead. The role that reshaped his career trajectory was Brokeback Mountain in 2005, where he played a closeted ranch hand opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and earned his first Academy Award nomination. That performance shifted the industry’s perception of Ledger from teen idol to serious dramatic actor, paving the way to his most twisted performance.

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Ledger’s Hollywood history made his casting as the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight one of the most scrutinized decisions of the 2000s, with many DC fans doubting he could ever do justice to the role. Willing to prove himself to the world, Ledger prepared to play the Joker by isolating himself in a hotel room for weeks, developing the character’s voice and mannerisms through a journal he kept during that stretch, a process he described in interviews before his death in January 2008. When The Dark Knight opened in July 2008, six months after Ledger’s passing, the film shattered box office expectations, opening to $158.4 million domestically on a $180 million budget and eventually crossing $1 billion worldwide, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film in history at the time. Ledger’s performance, delivered by an actor known almost exclusively for romance, was the single biggest driver of that leap.

Heath Ledger’s Joker Is Still the Definitive Take on the Character

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

What makes Ledger’s performance significant is how he built the character’s chaos from small, repeated details: the way he licked his scarred lips before delivering a line, the smeared makeup suggesting a man losing his grip on his own disguise, a voice pitched between a wheeze and a growl that never repeated the same cadence twice. The performance earned Ledger a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and it also became the reference point against which every actor who followed him would be measured. That comparison has proven inescapable for nearly two decades, regardless of how differently each successor approached the role.

First of all, when Jared Leto took on the Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad, he leaned into the mythology surrounding Ledger’s process, which fans believed — and some still do — contributed to the actor’s death. Based on the well-documented stories about Ledger’s isolation and journal-keeping, Leto decided to pursue his own extreme method-acting techniques, including sending castmates dead animals and used prophylactics as in-character gifts, a strategy that generated headlines but did not translate into good performance. While Suicide Squad hauled one of the best box offices of the DCEU era, the movie was dismantled by critics and even fans who were excited before the release turned against Leto’s version of the Clown Prince of Crime.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Subsequent attempts have fared better without ever displacing Ledger’s version. Joaquin Phoenix earned his own Best Actor Oscar for 2019’s Joker, a character study that traded Gotham’s crime war for one man’s psychological collapse. The film crossed $1 billion worldwide to become the first R-rated movie in history to reach that milestone, but even then, fans could only accept Phoenix as an alternative Joker who was not the true villain. Then, Barry Keoghan’s brief appearance as the Joker in a deleted scene of 2022’s The Batman drew immediate comparisons for scars around the mouth that echoed Ledger’s disfigured grin. Keoghan is rumored to appear again in The Batman II, hopefully with more to do with the character. Still, neither Keoghan nor Phoenix dislodged Ledger from the position fans and critics have placed him, and it’s still hard to imagine anyone will manage the feat. If they do, that performance will be legendary.

The Dark Knight, along with Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises, is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Do you think any actor will ever truly surpass Heath Ledger’s performance as the definitive cinematic Joker? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!