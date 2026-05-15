Every Actor Confirmed for The Batman: Part II (& Who They’re Playing)

The Batman: Part II is now filming, and the internet sure has taken notice. The Batman 2 was trending on social media during its first week in production – thanks in large part to director Matt Reeves, who has certainly upped his marketing skills since the first film’s release. Reeves has been posting a steady drip of teaser material for The Batman sequel, from the setting (Gotham City in winter), the extensive cast of new and returning actors.

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If you weren’t hovering over Matt Reeves’ or The Batman’s social media profiles during the cast rollout, no worries. We have compiled a list of every confirmed cast member in The Batman: Part II, whether they are returning from the first film or making their debut in the sequel.

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman (Returning)

Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman: Part II. The former Twilight star was a controversial choice when he was first cast, but since The Batman (2022) was released, Pattinson has earned back a lot of respect from fans, while going on a serious tear with his acting role. Pattinson is scorching hot in 2026, with an acclaimed indie film (The Drama), and two big blockbusters from Christopher Nolan (The Odyssey) and Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Three), both hitting theaters. After that, he’ll be back as Batman in 2027 when Part II hits theaters. Put proper respect on his name.

Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobb / The Penguin (Returning)

HBO MAX

Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oswald “Oz” Cobb, the Gotham City gangster who is mockingly referred to as “Penguin” due to the limp from his disabled leg. After being an underling of Carmine Falcone in the first film, The Penguin spinoff series saw Oz make his play to finish off the Maroni and Falcone crime families and establish himself as the one boss of Gotham’s criminal underworld. The Penguin series ended with the reminder that the Bat-Signal still shines over Oz’s empire, and that Batman will come calling on the new king. Colin Farrell has made his version of Penguin so compelling that the sequel wouldn’t work without him.

Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon (Returning)

Jeffrey Wright also overcame a lot of skepticism (read: hate) about his casting as Batman’s close ally and confidant, police detective Jim Gordon. Now, most fans can’t wait to see him return for the sequel. Without knowing the story, it’s hard to know how Gordon fits in, or what kind of promotion he may have gotten.

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth (Returning)

Warner bRos. Pictures

Actor and filmmaker Andy Serkis will be returning in The Batman: Part II as Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne/Batman’s loyal assistant and surrogate father figure. Alfred had sort of a strange role in the story of the first film, with half of his time spent in a hospital bed. The sequel has the opportunity to realy let Serkis dig deeper into the role, and show why his version of Alfred is a fitting companion to this version of Batman.

Con O’Neill as GCPD Chief Mackenzie Bock (Returning)

Warner Bros. Pictures

GCPD Chief Mackenzie Bock is low-key the Nick Fury of The Batman Universe, appearing in both the original film and The Penguin spinoff. As Gotham’s top cop, the gravely-voiced Bock seems to know how to walk the line between fragile order and all-out chaos. However, in The Batman: Part II, Bock will be trying to hold onto a city that is now literally, as well as figuratively, drowning in a flood of crime and despair. And who knows what evil rises from that?

Jayme Lawson as Mayor Bella Reál (Returning)

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman‘s intricate storyline had a major subplot about the Gotham Mayoral Election, in which the incunbent mayor, Don Mitchell Jr. (Rupert Penry-Jones) was battling a young liberal hopeful named Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson). Bella was elected after Mayor Mitchell was killed by Riddler, and was last seen trying desperately to hold the city together during The Penguin. Thanks to Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Jayme Lawson is now a much bigger star, and Mayor Reál is expected to play a bigger part in the sequel.

Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez (Returning)

Warner Bros. Pictures

One small but telling subplot of The Batman involves Officer Martinez, the cop who intiially doesn’t even want to let Batman onto the crime scene of Mayor Mitchell’s murder (say that three times fast…). Over the course of the film, Martinez works with Batman and warms up (so to speak) to the vigilante detective, helping him crack the case at a pivotal moment, thanks to his knowledge of carpentry tools. Now Martinez is a Batman ally, and will presumably still be close with Gordon in the sequel.

Barry Keoghan as The Joker (Rumored Return)

Warner Bros Pictures

Matt Reeves couldn’t know that when he cast Barry Keoghan to do a Joker cameo in The Batman, so many fans would love it, or that Keoghan’s star power and acting accolades would now be at a level where he actually would be in the running for a leading role as Joker. Right now, it’s being heavily rumored that Keoghan will show up again in The Batman: Part II; we just don’t know what capacity it will be in.

Scarlett Johansson as Gilda Dent (New)

Scarlett Johansson in Under the skin / A24

Scarlett Johansson has joined The Batman: Part II as “Gilda Dent,” the wife of District Attorney Harvey Dent (who will be played by Sebastian Stan). Gilda Dent is best known from the famous Batman story arc “The Long Halloween”. It was set in Batman’s second year of crimefighting and centered on the relationship between Jim Gordon, Harvey Dent, and Batman as they tried to solve a string of serial killer murders. Gilda Dent plays a pivotal role in Harvey’s story, as well as his eventual transformation into Two-Face. Reeves is expected to adapt the darker and more complicated character arcs of Gilda Dent for this sequel film.

Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent (New)

Sebastian Stan in Fresh / Hulu

Marvel’s Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan, has been cast in The Batman: Part II as Harvey Dent. Dent (and/or his alter-ego, Two-Face) has been present in every version of the Batman movie universe there has been, so it will be very intriguing to see how Reeves adapts the character. Sebastian Stan has shown some wild variety in performances outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a ladies’ man who moonlights as a human flesh salesman, in the horror-thriller Fresh (2022). If that role wasn’t a Two-Face audition tape, nothing is.

Charles Dance as Christopher Dent (New)

Charles Dance in Game of Thrones / HBO

Game of Thrones star Charles Dance will be helping to expand the lore around Harvey Dent by playing his father, Christopher Dent. In the comics, Christopher Dent has been depicted as an alcoholic and abusive father to Harvey, who would flip a trick coin and fool his son into thinking he could either receive grace or harsh discipline (read: abuse). Even in later retcons where he was “Harvey Dent Sr.,” and a powerful Gotham politician, the character was still depicted as a gambler, drinker, and abuser. Charles Dance’s aristocratic stature has DC fans convinced Christopher Dent will be part of the Court of Owls, a cabal of powerful Gotham families rumored to be the villains of The Batman: Part II.

Sebastian Koch as ??? (New)

Sebastian Koch has starred in Showtime’s Bryan Cranston crime-drama series, Your Honor, and the network’s acclaimed espionage thriller, Homeland. He’s a versatile character actor, so it’s hard to get a clear view of what performance drew Reeves to him; fans speculate that he could be The Batman Universe’s version of Detective Harvey Bullock. It’s not a bad guess, at first glance, but playing a shady Gotham politician, businessman, or even a scientist (Kurt Langstrom or Victor Fries?) is also in his wheelhouse.

Brian Tyree Henry as ??? (New)

Apple TV

Actor Brian Tyree Henry is starring in The Batman: Part II – his second Batman Universe movie, after an appearance in Joker (2019). Henry has become a major fan-favorite from roles in FX’s Atlanta, Apple TV’s Dope Thief, Marvel’s Eternals, Bullet Train, and voicing Miles Morales’ dad in the Spider-Verse movies. Predictions are that Henry could be the Lucius Fox of The Batman Universe, while others think he could be the Harvey Bullock to Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, an idea that a lot of fans seem to love. More far out theories say that Henry is the main villain of the sequel, and could be playing Mister Freeze or even… Man-Bat?

The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 1, 2027. And discuss: “Which Batman Movie Has the Best Gotham City?” with us!