Paramount+ Adding Several More Tom Cruise Movies Following Top Gun: Maverick Success

Tom Cruise is currently enjoying another reign as the king of the box office, as Top Gun: Maverick takes off a record-breaking theatrical debut. Maverick is the biggest movie in the world right now, and Cruise is back at the center of conversations about what it means to be a movie star. For fans who want to binge even more Cruise after seeing Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount+ is about to have you covered. The streaming service is already something of a hub for popular Cruise films, but it’s getting ready to add even more to its lineup.
The original Top Gun is streaming on Paramount+, along with War of the Worlds, The Color of Money, Jack Reacher, Tropic Thunder, and five Mission: Impossible films. At the start of June, four more Cruise movies are going to join Paramount+.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Wednesday will see the addition of Cocktail, Interview With a Vampire, All the Right Moves, and Magnolia. There will soon be more than a dozen films starring Tom Cruise to choose from on Paramount+, making it the go-to spot to watch the longtime star.
Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ on June 1st:
South Park: The Streaming Wars
Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)
Alive
All the Right Moves
Along Came A Spider
As Good As It Gets
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Boxcar Bertha
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers
Coach Carter
Cocktail
Dead Man Walking
Desperate Hours
Dragonslayer
Easy Money
Eat Drink Man Woman
Fences
Four Brothers
Friday The 13th
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Good Burger
Harold and Maude
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Interview With the Vampire
Invasion U.S.A.
Juice
Kalifornia
King Solomon’s Mines
Last Holiday
Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Loch Ness
Looks That Kill
Magnolia
Mermaids
Necessary Roughness
Not Without My Daughter
Office Space
Paths of Glory
Save the Last Dance
Scream 4
Selma
Sideways
Smoke Signals
Snake Eyes
Snatch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Stealth
Step Up
The Babysitter
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Fighting Temptations
The Fortune Cookie
The Getaway
The Honeymooners
The Mod Squad
The Preacher’s Wife
The Presidio
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Untamed Heart
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
White Men Can’t Jump
Witness
Zoolander
Will you be checking out more Tom Cruise movies on Paramount+ in June? Let us know in the comments!