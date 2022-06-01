Paramount+ Adding Several More Tom Cruise Movies Following Top Gun: Maverick Success

Tom Cruise is currently enjoying another reign as the king of the box office, as Top Gun: Maverick takes off a record-breaking theatrical debut. Maverick is the biggest movie in the world right now, and Cruise is back at the center of conversations about what it means to be a movie star. For fans who want to binge even more Cruise after seeing Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount+ is about to have you covered. The streaming service is already something of a hub for popular Cruise films, but it’s getting ready to add even more to its lineup.

The original Top Gun is streaming on Paramount+, along with War of the Worlds, The Color of Money, Jack Reacher, Tropic Thunder, and five Mission: Impossible films. At the start of June, four more Cruise movies are going to join Paramount+.

Wednesday will see the addition of Cocktail, Interview With a Vampire, All the Right Moves, and Magnolia. There will soon be more than a dozen films starring Tom Cruise to choose from on Paramount+, making it the go-to spot to watch the longtime star.

Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ on June 1st:

All the Right Moves

Cocktail

Interview With the Vampire

Magnolia

