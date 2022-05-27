Top Gun: Maverick's Record-Breaking Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revised Upward

✖

Top Gun: Maverick is officially the biggest Memorial Day Weekend opening ever, and that record-breaking haul is bigger than initially reported. The Top Gun sequel exceeded expectations and become the biggest opening in Tom Cruise's long and storied career. After some contention with Disney maintaining that Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End was still the biggest Memorial Day weekend opening ever with $153 million (if preview night receipts are counted), Top Gun: Maverick's updated $156 million opening left no doubt that it is the new record-holder, but that number has now been revised to $160.5 million.

Top Gun: Maverick has received positive reactions from fans and critics. It earned a coveted A+ CinemaScore, the first given in 2022, and has a 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review score. He writes:

"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

According to Top Gun: Maverick's official synopsis, After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.



Joseph Kosinski directed Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

As for the rest of the box office, Marvel Studios' previously chart-topping Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in second place, earning another $20 million+ over the holiday weekend. The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in third place. Downton Abbey: A New Era slides into fourth place in its second weekend, adding another $7.5 million over the four-day weekend. Animated hit The Bad Guys clings onto the final top-five spot with $6.1 million for the holiday weekend.

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.