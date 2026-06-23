Tom Cruise is Unrecognizable in His Wildest Movie in Years – Watch New Digger Trailer

New footage provides our best look yet at Tom Cruise‘s most intriguing movie in years, Digger. The past decade or so has seen Cruise almost entirely in action movie star mode, performing daring stunts in the likes of Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission: Impossible franchise, but Digger is something very different.

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Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant), the black comedy movie features Cruise as Digger Rockwell, described as the most powerful man in the world. He unleashes a disaster that threatens to destroy everything, and must race to then become humanity’s savior. As part of a retrospective of Cruise’s career released by Warner Bros., a new look at Digger was revealed at the end, showing more of what we can expect from what looks like his boldest swing in far too long, including the actor’s radical transformation. Check it out below, with the Digger portion of the trailer starting at the 2:30 mark.

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Alongside that, WB and Cruise also confirmed the first full Digger trailer will be released on July 13th, alongside a new poster for the movie:

With this EXCLUSIVE poster for DIGGER, we officially have a trailer date for Tom Cruise and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s comedy of catastrophic proportions. Trailer drops July 13, with the film only in theaters this October. #FilmedforIMAX pic.twitter.com/5UG7cT6qoK — Digger (@diggerthemovie) June 23, 2026

Digger Is A Great Career Move For Tom Cruise

Image via WB

Based on the footage, though it gives next to nothing in terms of plot details, this isn’t what we’ve come to expect from Cruise, and that’s a good thing. I love Tom Cruise: Action Star as much as the next guy. Watching him do things that should not be possible and risk his life, out of a love for the game and a desire to please big crowds of people, remains one of the purest forms of entertainment in the movie business. At the same time, I also love Tom Cruise: The Actor, and it’s been too long since we saw a different side to him outside of his action movies and franchise films, something that Digger is very much correcting.

In terms of performance, this looks like the kind of thing Cruise hasn’t done in decades, going back to his role as Frank T.J. Mackey in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia (1999). The footage shows the actor with balding gray/white hair (when not covered up by a cowboy hat, that is) and wrinkled old man makeup, a far cry from his typical movie star persona.

Image via WB

Rather than feeling like you’re watching Tom Cruise, it seems as though he’s really vanishing into this role, and from things like his perfect line delivery – “When all else fails, you hit ’em with the truth. The hard truth. Bang bang bang!” – to doing the splits while wearing cowboy boots and wielding a shovel, he’s once again pushing things, just not in the way we’re used to.

Again, that’s good – Cruise is a fantastic actor, and great at comedy (as Tropic Thunder proved). This looks like the kind of film that will remind people of that, and could get the actor back into awards contention. Cruise hasn’t been nominated for an acting Oscar since Magnolia, but I’d certainly expect that to change with this. Michael Keaton was nominated for Best Actor for Birdman, and Leonardo DiCaprio finally won one for The Revenant, so Iñárritu’s movies have form in that regard, and the narrative the Oscars could build is surely the kind of thing they won’t pass up on. The table below shows all of his Oscar nominations:

Year Category Movie Result 1990 Best Actor Born on the Fourth of July Nominated 1997 Best Actor Jerry Maguire Nominated 2000 Best Supporting Actor Magnolia Nominated 2023 Best Picture Top Gun: Maverick Nominated

Even aside from Cruise’s performance, Digger is an ambitious effort. It was shot entirely in 35mm VistaVision (which captures an incredibly high-res widescreen experience), continuing the format’s comeback: after not being used since 1961, it was brought back for The Brutalist, and was subsequently used for One Battle After Another and Bugonia.

Digger‘s budget is also hefty, at a reported $125m, which continues WB’s recent push of backing more auteur filmmakers, as we saw with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and PTA’s One Battle. The movie also has a stacked supporting cast, including Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D’Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman.

Digger will be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.