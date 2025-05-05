5 Great Tom Cruise Action Movies (That Aren’t Mission: Impossible)

When Tom Cruise‘s name comes up, it’s hard not to immediately think of the Mission: Impossible franchise. The seven films (with the eighth and final one on the way) have firmly established him as one of the most prominent action stars of modern cinema. However, to reduce Cruise’s career to just one role would be to overlook the variety of characters he has portrayed throughout the years. He has, in fact, explored different sides of the action genre, delivering strong performances in several other movies that are also worth noting. These titles show Cruise’s ongoing interest in taking on fresh challenges, offering viewers something different without relying on a single kind of role.

Here are five of Tom Cruise’s best action movies if you want to get to know him beyond Mission: Impossible.

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun is one of the iconic films of the ’80s, remembered especially for Tom Cruise’s breakout role. However, its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, managed to surpass the original in many ways, offering a more modern take and a technically richer, more emotionally grounded narrative. The story brings back Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise), now with over 30 years of experience, as he’s called upon to train a new generation of elite Top Gun pilots for a high-stakes mission. Along the way, he’s forced to confront his own fears and unresolved ghosts from the past.

Cruise’s performance was widely praised upon the film’s release, with critics highlighting his emotional range and commanding screen presence. Top Gun: Maverick is considered by many to be one of his finest roles, blending intense action with genuine emotional weight. If Cruise was already one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars, this film elevated his legacy even further, setting a new standard for the action genre. The production became a cinematic milestone, grossing over $1.4 billion at the global box office.

Edge of Tomorrow

Sci-fi is another genre where Cruise truly shines, all while still delivering the action-packed scenes we expect from him. Edge of Tomorrow sees the actor stepping out of his usual comfort zone, taking on a role that is quite the opposite of what we’re used to seeing him play. In the story, Major William Cage (Cruise) starts as a cowardly, arrogant, and combat-inexperienced public relations officer who’s reluctantly forced to join a mission against an alien invasion. After being killed in battle, he finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again. With the help of Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), Cage gradually improves his skills with each reset.

Critics were spot on in their praise of Cruise’s performance, commending his ability to balance intense action with moments of humor and vulnerability. In Edge of Tomorrow, his character evolves into a hero, which makes it all the more interesting to see the actor from this new angle. While the film had a modest debut at the box office, it slowly gained a cult following and is now considered one of the best action movies of the 2010s.

Collateral

Action and thriller? Tom Cruise has that covered too, but what really stands out here is that Collateral marks the first time the actor takes on the role of a cold, calculating villain. The story unfolds on the nighttime streets of Los Angeles, where Max (Jamie Foxx), a taxi driver of over ten years, has his life turned upside down when he picks up Vincent (Tom Cruise), who seems like an ordinary passenger but turns out to be a hired killer. Vincent soon forces Max to drive him around the city, eliminating key witnesses in a high-stakes criminal case.

Collateral is another film that reveals a different side of Cruise’s acting, being one of the boldest career choices he’s made. It was a box office success and earned overwhelmingly positive reviews. With a tense atmosphere, stylish direction, and incredible chemistry between Foxx and Cruise, the movie has stood the test of time. It’s consistently rediscovered by new audiences and often appears on various lists of modern thrillers. It’s definitely worth a watch.

The Last Samurai

The Last Samurai is an epic war film with historical drama, set in 19th-century Japan. The film highlights Tom Cruise’s remarkable acting abilities as he portrays Captain Nathan Algren, a veteran of the American Civil War who is hired to train Japan’s new imperial army in modern warfare. However, after being captured by rebel samurai led by Katsumoto (Ken Watanabe), Algren begins to question his values and grows to identify with the samurai’s way of life.

With four Oscar nominations, The Last Samurai is widely regarded as one of the standout films of Cruise’s career and remains one of his most memorable roles. It’s not just a war story; it’s also a tale of personal redemption. Cruise’s performance in this film goes far beyond physical action, as he emotionally invests in the character’s journey, transforming the film into a compelling and powerful experience for the audience.

Jack Reacher

Today, Reacher is one of the most successful action series, but it all started with Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher on the big screen. The film received mixed feedback, mainly because the story is based on books where the character’s physical description doesn’t quite match Cruise’s. In the plot, James Barr (Joseph Sikora), an elite sniper, is accused of randomly murdering five people in Pittsburgh. During the interrogation, Jack Reacher (Cruise), a former military investigator who now lives off the grid, steps in to defend him. Reacher shows up unexpectedly and begins investigating the case, uncovering a much deeper conspiracy behind the murders.

Though the movie is generally seen as above average, it owes much of its success to Cruise’s presence. While some fans of the books criticized the casting choice, it’s widely acknowledged that his charisma and convincing performance are what elevate the film. He successfully conveyed the intensity and determination that the character is known for, and that alone makes Jack Reacher worth watching.

