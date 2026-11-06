Tom Hardy’s 11-Year-Old Dystopian Action Masterpiece Is a Global Streaming Hit – but a New Movie Looks Less Likely Than Ever

Bringing back an iconic franchise after decades in hiatus can be a tricky prospect, with many legacy sequels leaning into nostalgia in a way that alienates many potential newcomers who don’t get the references to past movies. Alongside these movies are others that succeed in not only recapturing the magic of a franchise but go one step further to actually surpass every other movie that came before it. One such movie was released in 2015, when Tom Hardy stepped into the dystopian Mad Max franchise and blew away critics with Mad Max: Fury Road. The continuation of the Mel Gibson saga that originally spanned three movies featured Hardy taking over the titular role of the road warrior and, despite taking 30 years to come to fruition, was well worth the wait even if its box office result didn’t reflect that.

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Mad Max: Fury Road takes place in a dangerous post-apocalyptic world, where water and petrol are among the most valuable commodities. Max Rockatansky is once again on the road, this time joining forces with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to take on violent warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), which results in an epic road battle to end them all. This battle takes up a large portion of the movie and is full of high-speed thrills, more action than most movies can handle, and plenty of fist-pumping moments as the inevitable bad guy comeuppance comes around. The film managed to land a massive 97% Tomatometer rating, with even the hardest to please critics hailing director George Miller’s visionary sequel a masterpiece. After the many setbacks suffered by the production, that should have been enough to see the film to a huge financial win, but that is not exactly what happened.

Mad Max: Fury Road Stalled at the Box Office Despite Solid Reviews

Miller’s original plans for Mad Max: Fury Road go all the way back to 1987, two years after the release of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, but it took him the best part of three decades to actually realize the next chapter in the franchise thanks to many challenges out of his control. Miller’s whole idea for the movie was as it turned out – a movie that almost entirely made up of a single epic chase sequence. By 1998, Miller had finally worked out his plot, which would revolve around a battle that was not about materials or oil, but about the trading of human beings. Although the film entered pre-production soon afterwards, with Gibson set to reprise his role and potentially be joined by Sigourney Weaver as Furiosa, production was halted due to the events of 9/11, then the war in Iraq, and then Gibson’s controversial personal opinions and behavior.

By the time Miller was able to get the film up and running proper, Gibson and Weaver were out of the picture with Hardy and Theron taking over the lead roles. Despite its chaotic journey to the screen, Mad Max: Fury Road did not become the disaster it so easily could have been. As well as its strong reviews, the movie made over $380 million at the box office – the highest total for any Mad Max movie – and accumulated multiple awards, including six Oscars and a nod for Best Picture. Keeping with the long-gestation of Mad Max movies, Fury Road prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrived in cinemas in 2024 to another round of strong reviews but a more disappointing box office of just $174 million which barely covered its $168 million budget. While Miller has laid out plans for his next Mad Max movie, The Wasteland, the failure of Furiosa has made it hard for the director get his plans off the ground despite him shopping it to other studios outside Warner Bros. With more installments looking less likely than ever, maybe we may just need to do with what we have, and many people have clearly been returning for another run down Fury Road on Netflix.

What is your favorite Mad Max movie? Would you like to see Miller’s next Mad Max film get off the ground? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.