Tom Holland’s Dog Stole the Show at the London Premiere of Dolittle

Dolittle hit theaters last week and marked Robert Downey Jr.'s first big role since saying goodbye to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame last year. The movie features a star-studded supporting cast, including Downey's Jr.'s Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star, Tom Holland. The Spider-Man actor voices Jip the Dog in the new film, so it's no surprise that he brought his own pup to the movie's London premiere earlier this week. Holland took to Instagram to share some photos from the event and was the first to admit that his dog, Tessa, stole the show.

"So much fun this morning at the Dolittle London premier. I think it's safe to say that Tessa stole the show. Big love to the big man @robertdowneyjr and head to the link in my bio to get your pooch a brothers trust dogs collar," Holland wrote.

"♥️🤗," Downey Jr. replied.

You can check out the photos in the post below:

Unfortunately, Dolittle didn't have a great opening at the box office. The movie has earned $91,084,730 so far, which isn't great when you consider its $175,000,000 budget. As for the critical reception, the film has been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 16% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it appears moviegoers are being a little more forgiving of the film. In fact, the difference between the critics and audience score quite staggering. As of now, Dolittle is rocking a 76% audience score.

Comicbook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave Dolittle 2 out of 5 stars, calling it "a forgettably absurd adventure." You can read the full review here.

Downey Jr. has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. In 2021, he can be seen in Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor's return to the character for the first time since 2011.

Tom Holland will be heard next in Pixar's Onward. He's also expected to appear in other films in 2020, including The Devil All The Time, Chaos Walking, and Cherry, which is being helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. Holland will be returning to the role of Spider-Man in 2021.

Dolittle is now playing in theaters everywhere.