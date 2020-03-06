Tom Holland Jokes Disney Didn’t Let Him See Onward Because They Feared He’d Spoil It

Onward, Pixar’s latest animated feature, hit theaters everywhere today and stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as elf brothers who are given a magical staff by their late father, which grants them the magic ability to bring him back for one day. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% critics score and 97% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Charlie Ridgely called the movie a “weird and wonderful tale” and gave it a 4 out of five rating. However, there’s still one person who has yet to see the new movie and that’s Holland.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Pratt and Holland joked that Disney won’t allow Holland to see movies in advance now that the actor has been labeled as a spoiler. “I haven’t seen it yet,” Holland told Good Morning America. “They don’t let Tom see it,” Pratt replied. “They know I’ll spoil it,” Holland added. “So I get to watch it at the premiere with all of the fans.” You can check out the full interview in the clip below:

In another recent interview, Pratt and Holland both revealed who they would bring back to life for 24 hours if given the chance. According to Marvel.com, Pratt would bring back his dad “who passed away just before Guardians of the Galaxy came out.”

“I would show him Guardians of the Galaxy,” Pratt explained. “If he didn’t like it, I would bring back a known criminal to beat him up on Instagram Live and become popular,” he joked. “If my dad didn’t like Guardians of the Galaxy, I’d be like ‘alright, gee, go back, dad.”

Holland also had a nice answer, saying he’d bring back his great-grandfather, who died when Holland’s grandfather, Bob, was just a baby. Holland said he’d like to give his grandfather the chance to meet his dad, further proving that he’s the sweetest young man on the planet.

Onward‘s writer/director, Dean Scanlon (Monsters University), wrote the film based on his own experiences with his brother, so it’s no surprise that he, too, would bring back his late dad. Scanlon also didn’t get the chance to know his father, so he’d “maybe take him to see the movie” and let him know “what a phenomenal job [his] mother did raising [them].”

In addition to Holland and Pratt, Onward also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez.

Onward is now playing in theaters.