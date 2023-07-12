Tom Holland Opens up About Relationship With Zendaya, "The Thing I Keep Most Sacred"

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures may be taking a break from their live-action Spider-Man movies, but they are currently developing a new trilogy of films that Tom Holland is expected to lead. Holland seems to be enjoying his time away from playing Peter Parker or Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has even begun a break from acting after starring in The Crowded Room. He has also been appearing on multiple podcasts talking about his career and what makes him happy, and one of those things just so happens to be his girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya. While appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Holland revealed that his relationship with Zendaya is "the thing I keep most sacred."

"I don't talk about it," Holland revealed on the podcast. "I try my best to keep it as private as possible, we both feel very strongly that that."

Tom Holland Reveals That Spider-Man 4 Meetings Are Happening

During a recent interview at the New York premiere of his latest Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland stood in solidarity with the writers who are in the middle of an ongoing strike against the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers as they negotiate for better pay from the major Hollywood movie and TV studios.

"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland revealed about the next Spider-Man movie. "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point it's very, very early stages."

What was Spider-Man: No Way Home about?

Sony and Marvel Studios describes the film as follows, "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Maguire, Garfield, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Rhys Ifans, Thomas Hayden Church, and Jamie Foxx reprise their roles from previous Spider-Man films."

