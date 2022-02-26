Tom Holland Reveals the Main Reason His James Bond Pitch Was Immediately Rejected

Tom Holland is only 25, but the young actor has played some incredibly iconic characters throughout his career. In addition to playing the MCU’s Spider-Man, Holland also just debuted as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie. The character was aged-down for Holland, which was inspired by a pitch from the actor about a young James Bond movie. Holland previously revealed that he wanted to make a 007 origin film, and in a new interview with Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actor revealed why the pitch didn’t work.

“It didn’t work out quite as planned. Essentially, I’m such a big fan of James Bond. I’ve loved Daniel Craig’s movies. And I just thought: If they were to move on it would be really exciting to see how James Bond becomes James Bond. So, I pitched this idea for a movie, which is kind of a stupid idea. Essentially you wouldn’t tell the audience that it was a James Bond movie until the end, but from a marketing point of view, that’s a nightmare. Like that just doesn’t make any sense,” Holland explained.

While young James Bond doesn’t seem to be the next step for the 007 franchise, there are plans to cast a new Bond soon. Producer Barbara Broccoli recently shared that they are not currently conducting their search, but the process will likely begin sometime this year. Craig recently shared that he’s not interested in making any suggestions for the next Bond, but the actor did tell Radio Times that he doesn’t think the character should be played by a woman.

“The answer to that is very simple,” Craig explained. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, for a woman?”

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli previously stated. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

Uncharted is now playing in theaters.