Tom Holland Shares Photo From His Last Day Filming the Russo Brothers’ Cherry

For the last few months, Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, has been filming a project very different from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has re-teamed up with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors who recently helmed Avengers: Endgame, for Cherry. The upcoming movie is being adapted from the book of the same name and follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” Earlier this week, Holland took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his brother, Harry Holland, and revealed the picture was taken on his last day on set.

“Last day vibes #cherry,” Holland captioned the photo.

Previously, Holland and the Russos were filming in Ohio, but the directors revealed on Instagram at the beginning of the month that they had moved on to the desert. It’s unclear if Holland has just wrapped in this location, but considering they began shooting the movie in October, it’s more than likely he’s finished for good.

Here’s the goodbye photo Holland posted on Instagram this week:

View this post on Instagram Last day vibes #cherry A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Jan 20, 2020 at 5:31am PST

During an appearance at ACE Comic Con, Holland spoke more about the movie.

“It’s an incredible role,” he shared. “The book is amazing, the script is even better. I couldn’t wait to dive into it and sort of give it everything I’ve got. And it’s so different for me, I mean, I shaved my head. I really like it. I don’t know about you, but I really, really like it. It’s so much easier to manage.”

He added, “In this film, I’m playing a drug addict and I’ve never done drugs in my life, so…”

This led to a cheer from the crowd so Holland added, “Yeah, don’t do drugs, kids!”

“So, it’s just a stretch, it’s different,” Holland explained. “It’s something I’ve never done before. And it’s gonna be a tough job and I hope I can do justice. Harry and I, my little brother, we’ve been going to the VA every day. Yeah, we’ve been going to the VA in Cleveland every day and meeting with veterans and making sure we do the research and pay respects to them and tell their story through our medium of entertainment.”

Cherry is expected to be released in theaters sometime this year.