The Top 10 Movies and Shows of 2023, Ranked by IMDb

Barbenheimer didn't just dominate the summer box office as two of the highest-grossing movies of the year: Oppenheimer and Barbie also rank among 2023's most popular movies on IMDb. Using data from its IMDbPro MOVIEmeter and STARmeter rankings based on actual page views from the site's more than 250 million monthly visitors, IMDb's definitive year-end list determined the top movies, top series, and top stars of the year. The Internet Movie Database announced the results Tuesday alongside the IMDb app's new Interests feature, which the site says "helps fans explore and find top trending movies and series from the genres they love most."

"Our lists of the most popular films, series, and stars reflect a year of truly outstanding stories and performances that delighted IMDb customers worldwide," said Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb. "From the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon to The Last of Us and the Succession series finale, fans connected over these unique pop culture moments and once again turned to IMDb to learn more about the extraordinarily talented cast and creators who brought these stories to life."

The top 10 stars consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart throughout 2023, according to IMDb. Similarly, the top 10 movies ranked the highest on the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter chart throughout the year, while the top 10 TV and streaming series consistently charted highest on the IMDbPro weekly TV rankings. See the IMDb rankings below.