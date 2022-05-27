Top Gun: Maverick Star Jon Hamm Gushes Over His Role in the Sequel

✖

Top Gun: Maverick star Jon Hamm is unabashed in his pride and gratitude for being included in the epic legacy sequel film. Hamm sat down with ComicBook.com during the press day for Top Gun 2, and as stated, he was nothing but elated about getting to join the mission to craft the best legacy sequel possible, to one of the biggest and most iconic and enduring movies ever made. And given the role Hamm plays in Top Gun: Maverick, he certainly stepped into the deep end of the Top Gun pool!

In Top Gun: Maverick, Jon Hamm plays Bice Admiral Beau "Cyclone" Simpson, the new disapproving commander of the Naval Air Forces who Maverick (Tom Cruise) has to contend with. Trailers have made it clear that Hamm is bringing the full force of his Mad Men Don Draper persona to the scenes where he has to verbally spar with the likes of Tom Cruise. Seems like it was a surreal for Hamm to film it all, as it is for audiences to see the two stars sharing the screen.

In fact, Jon Hamm told Comicbook.com's Chris Killian that "on more than one occasion" he found himself having to step back and really process the fact that he was making the sequel to Top Gun. Hamm said "it was kind of a daily reminder" to tell himself "This is happening: this is actually happening. And then to actually finish the movie and sit on the movie for two years – because of the pandemic and this's and that's and everything else – for it finally to be coming out, we're able to share it with everybody."

Hamm (and co.) also have it going for them that the fruits of their labors are already being lauded, as Top Gun: Maverick goes into opening weekend with stellar reviews providing some lift.

"We're so proud fo the film, it's a wonderful film," Hamm continued. "But for people to actually finally get to see it is really thrilling. So yeah, I've been pinching myself for quite some time."

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him... That is, until a dangerous mission calls on Maverick to teach a whole new generation of Top Gun pilots to fly in ways that only Maverick can.

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theater and IMAX.