ComicBook Nation: Top Gun: Maverick Review / Did Doctor Strange 2 Ruin Scarlet Witch?

The CB Nation crew review Top Gun 2, and debates whether or not Doctor Strange 2 ruined Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. We also review the new Batman Unburied Podcast, and breakdown Marvel and DC Comics!

Here's wheat ComicBook.com critic Spencer Perry said in his Top Gun 2 review:

Oftentimes with decades-later sequels, stories come from a place of greed. There's an assumption that a brand can be revived with guaranteed success and a fresh crop of faces leading the charge; but for Top Gun: Maverick, it seems like the sequel took three decades not out of laze or indifference, but because they needed filmmaking to catch up. While the larger narrative of the 2022 sequel plays it safe, functioning more as a near beat-for-beat remake of the original than anything new, there's a subtextual meaning beneath its surface that makes it such an interesting piece of modern American art. On the surface, it's a movie about flying jets and how cool they look, yes, but beneath that it seems to be a movie about Tom Cruise coming face-to-face with his mortality and how the legacy of his feature films will be what he leaves behind.

And here's what ComicBook writer and podcast guest-host Nicole Drum wrote in her op-ed on how Doctor Strange 2 handled Wanda/Scarlet Witch:

"Realistically, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch was never going to be a pristine hero. Even in comics Wanda is a complicated character whose choices are not always perfect, though she does lean towards doing what's right as she grows and better understands herself. Having the character be a threat or even an antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness not only makes sense but is also a good fit for such an extension of her story, finally seeing her engage directly with the MCU's other vastly powerful users of magic and sorcery. But the film could have done this with more reverence for the character's biggest development arc to date. Instead, we're left with a conclusion that feels like there is no coming back from, one that forever stains one of the MCU's best and most dynamic characters."

