Top Gun 2 Star Reveals Scene He Thought Was Going to Kill Him

Top Gun: Maverick is dominating the box office everywhere, with critics and audiences alike loving the return of the Tom Cruise-led property. Known for taking its actors on high-flying acrobatics in actual fighter jets used by the United States Armed Forces, the Top Gun sequel ushered in a new class led by Miles Tellers' Bradley "Rooster" Upshaw and Glen Powell's Jake "Hangman" Seresin.

In fact, some might argue Teller could be the new face of the franchise should Paramount push another sequel into development, even though the actor jokes he thought he was going to die while filming one scene in the jet.

"I definitely had a moment where I thought I was going to die. There was a sequence where we were heading straight towards the ground and you do what's called a max G pull-up," Teller said in a recent interview with LADbible. "You're heading down and at the last second you yank up, and it's really tough for the pilot. It's something they train in all the time, but it was the first time we'd done a maneuver like that and I completely stopped acting. I looked at the ground, and thought this wasn't going to end well for me."

Over the course of the extended holiday weekend, Maverick ended up tallying a massive $248 million opening weekend haul.

In Top Gun: Maverick, "after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign 'Rooster', the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice for those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters worldwide.