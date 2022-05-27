Top Gun: Maverick Opens to $248 Million Worldwide at the Box Office

✖

Tom Cruise has officially flown past a personal best with Top Gun: Maverick. The film has brought in a massive $248 million at the box office globally, with figures that includes previews, domestic take, and the best ever overseas launch for a Tom Cruise film with a $124 million debut. Per Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick beats Cruise's previous best, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, by 28 percent. The film is also Cruise's biggest opening ever in 32 markets and is the second biggest opening weekend for a live-action Paramount picture, second only to Transformers Age of Extinction.

In a sense, it's not a huge surprise that Top Gun: Maverick is soaring so high at the box office. Last week, the film shattered Paramount's preview box office record. According to Box Office Guru's Gitesh Pandaya, the film's $19.26 million preview number was a new all-time biggest preview record for the studio and the biggest ever for Memorial Day holiday weekend. The film has also been landing very well with fans and critics alike. CinemaScore released Top Gun: Maverick's marks this weekend with the film scoring the first A+ of 2022 meanwhile over on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has both a nearly perfect Audience Score and critic's score — 99 percent and 97 percent respectively. ComicBook.com's own Spencer Perry had high praise for the film as well, writing in our 4.5 out of 5 review that the film is "the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way." You can read the full review for yourself here.

In Top Gun: Maverick, "after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign 'Rooster', the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice for those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.

