Top Gun Producer Offers Update on Top Gun 3

After the enormous of success of Top Gun: Maverick back in 2022, it's safe to assume the beloved action film series isn't going to wait another 36 years to deliver another movie. Tom Cruise is coming back for a third Top Gun film at some point in the not-too-distant future, though he's got a couple of things on his slate before that can happen. Rest assured, though, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is confident the creative team behind Top Gun is onto something good for the third movie.

Speaking to Screen Rant recently, Bruckheimer was asked about the status of Top Gun 3, which is in development at Paramount. The legendary producer confirmed that Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski have met and come to an agreement on a story that they like. The only question remaining is when the film will actually head into production.

"It will be Tom Cruise," Bruckheimer assured. "Tom is amazing. We spent time with him. We have a story. Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and he (Cruise) said 'I really like that' so we're developing it. But you never know when it's going to get made because Tom is so busy. He's doing Mission: Impossible right now, he's got a picture after it. Hopefully, we'll get a screenplay that he loves, and we'll be back in the air again."

Timing is clearly the issue, as Bruckheimer also stressed to us during an interview regarding his new film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The producer also has a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot on the docket, and he compared the challenges that come with that to the challenges stemming from Top Gun 3. The latter's difficulties seem to all stem from Cruise's availability, as they couldn't make a Top Gun without him.

"It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know," Bruckheimer began. "You don't know how they come together. You just don't know. Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you. But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors."