Danny Ramirez Says He Would Be Honored to Return for Top Gun 3 (Exclusive)

Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez says that he would be honored to return for Top Gun 3. ComicBook.com caught up with the Chestnut actor ahead of his Super Bowl commercial for Doritos Dinamita. While places like Deadline have reported that Top Gun 3 is in the works already, there's been no mention of Fanboy. Honestly, it feels like Ramirez will be taking to the skies again. But, the young actor knows that nothing is for certain. If that call comes from Tom Cruise and the people over at Paramount, he'll be ready. For now, Ramirez is just honored that he might even be asked to return for such a narcotic franchise. Here's what he had to say to us.

"It would be an absolute honor to be invited back. I think we're the prospect of even like being able to go back in the air is the most exciting," Ramirez shared. "And so I know the whole gang would be really pumped. But I mean, yeah, we've we've seen how long it took to get the second one. So and the only lesson that comes from that is like you got to get the story right."

He added, "And so I think the people in charge are absolutely the right people too. Like, I mean, Top Gun Maverick was unbelievable. So there was no it was incredible. There's no question. Yeah. So it's like we're really excited at the prospect of possibly being invited back."

Danny Ramirez Talks Captain America 4

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

During our chat for Doritos, the Joaquin Torrez actor also had something to say about his big MCU return. Ramirez flies back into the marvel picture in Captain America: Brave New World. He talked about working with Harrison Ford and the legend's feel for a set. Ramirez couldn't help spilling a small detail about how excited his mom was to see the Indiana Jones actor.

"If anyone's spicy, it's that man. He shows up. He's an unbelievable professional," Ramirez smirked. "He's obviously a legend, but he allows everyone to be themselves near him. He cracks jokes whenever he's at. He's attuned to the room, so he knows when to crack a joke, when not to, when to alleviate stress, when to. And so like, yeah, just seeing how you moved and operated in the space and some of the scenes were really there's exciting to be a part of with Harrison and so yeah man it's just one of those moments he's my, my mom's favorite actor. So when I realized he was going to be a part of, of it, I was like, well, I'll be I'll be the second favorite actor in this movie for my mom.

What's Happening With Top Gun: 3?

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

As mentioned earlier in this piece, Deadline reports that Top Gun 3 is happening. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski was asked his thoughts on it. During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Kosinski revealed that no official heard word has come down to him. That third Top Gun film feels like a slam dunk. But, fans should know that the biggest players involved will only return to the saga if the story is great. "It took 36 years for Maverick, it could take 36 years for the next one," Kosinski mused.

"i haven't," Kosinski told the show. "I mean, listen — I can't help myself, as you're about to go to sleep at night, the brain dreams. And of course, you can't help but think: if there was another one, what would that story be? How could we possibly — what's the emotional reason to bring Maverick back? What's the challenge? Having done this, how could you possibly push it further enough that there is a challenge there, to go beyond. So, of course, you think about those things. But for me, I've got this F1 movie in front of me right now. I'm developing some other things. Tom [Cruise] is off shooting another Mission, and possibly going to space. So we've all got very ambitious things ahead of ourselves."

