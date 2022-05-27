Top Gun: Maverick Earns First A+ CinemaScore of 2022

✖

Top Gun: Maverick, the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic 1986 film Top Gun, is finally in theaters and the Tom Cruise-starring film is already pulling off some impressive feats. Not only is the film projected for a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend box office, but the film is winning over audiences in a big way. Top Gun: Maverick's CinemaScore is out with the film scoring the first A+ of the year.

CinemaScore measures audience reaction to films and with an A+ score, fans are loving the film, and this isn't just one metric showing that fans are impressed with the long-awaited sequel. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Top Gun: Maverick has both a nearly perfect Audience Score and critic's score — 99 percent and 97 percent respectively. ComicBook.com's own Spencer Perry also gave the film high marks, giving the film 4.5 out of 5 and calling it "the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way". You can read the full review here.

We polled @TopGunMovie: Maverick tonight and audiences gave it an A+! Congrats to @ParamountPics, @TomCruise, and the rest of the cast and crew! Will you be lining up to see the sequel this weekend? #CinemaScore pic.twitter.com/ESnSu9RxkE — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) May 28, 2022

In Top Gun: Maverick, "after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign 'Rooster', the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice for those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick comes more than 35 years after the release of the first film and producer Jerry Bruckheimer explained that the wait was because of a variety of reasons, including finding the right story and waiting for the right technology.

"I wasn't ready to make a sequel until we had a special story worthy of a sequel," Bruckheimer said. "And until technology evolved so we could delve deeper into the experience of a fighter pilot. The movie became something that changed a generation. So, this is exciting to come back and get in those jets again."

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.

Have you seen Top Gun: Maverick? Do you agree with the film's A+ CinemaScore? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!