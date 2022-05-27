Top Gun: Maverick is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes With Near Perfect Score

✖





Top Gun: Maverick has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans have been looking forward to seeing Tom Cruise back in the cockpit 36 years after the original film. But, no one could have expected this kind of success with critics. Paramount Pictures tweeted about the wild critics score for the movie. 97% on the Tomatometer is hard to achieve for any movie, much less a sequel that a lot of fans looked at with skepticism when it got announced. But, Cruise and director Josephy Kosinski had something up their sleeves for this entry. Technology advances in the years between the previous film and the present allowed the creative team to bring fans right into the cockpit for this adventure. The end effect is nothing short of dazzling in motion. Each fight communicates the danger and thrill of pushing the limits of speed. Check out what the studio had to say in their tweet down below.

Comicbook.com's Spencer Perry absolutely loved the approach the creative team took with Top Gun: Maverick. In his review, he highlights the visual buffet on display here and lauded some of the sneaky emotional punch behind this action-spectacle blockbuster.

.@TopGunMovie is #CertifiedFresh at 97% on the Tomatometer, with 87 reviews!



"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

Here's Paramount's description for Top Gun: Maverick: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick will be in theaters on May 27.

