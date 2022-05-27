Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman Recieved Independence Day-Related Advice From Dad Bill Pullman

✖

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theatres and it sees the return of Tom Cruise as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the beloved 1986 classic. Val Kilmer also reprises his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, but most of the movie is filled with franchise newcomers. One such actor is Lewis Pullman who was most recently seen on Outer Range. If Pullman's Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd looked familiar, it could be because he shares a resemblance to his famous father, Bill Pullman, who is known for an array of films, including Independence Day. In fact, the younger Pullman recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that his father gave him some Independence Day-related advice before making Top Gun.

"He hasn't seen it yet, but I cannot wait for him to see it," Pullman said of his father. "He's working on a play right now, doing rehearsals. I always run everything by him before I start a job, and he always delivers me gold. He used green screen in Independence Day, but he gave good movement advice, to really convey the physicality of what's going on. Mainly, he offered to make sure this character felt real and grounded and to absorb everything from the real Top Gun pilots, so I could do justice to what they do."

Top Gun: Maverick is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 97% critics score and 99% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way." As of today, the movie has officially passed $700 million at the worldwide box office. You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description below:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.