Top Gun: Tom Cruise Shares Set Photos From Original Film and Maverick

After many pandemic-related delays, Top Gun: Maverick is finally hitting theatres this month and the early reviews are quite promising. The film debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way." This sequel is over 35 years in the making, and Tom Cruise has been reminiscing about his time making the original. In fact, the actor took to Instagram yesterday to share a throwback photo and a new photo with producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

"I couldn't ask for a better wingman than @jerrybruckheimer. #TopGunDay," Cruise wrote. You can check out the photos below:

The Good Place alum, Manny Jacinto, is playing Fritz in Top Gun: Maverick and he recently opened up about Cruise's return as Maverick while speaking with Variety.

"It was so fun. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago," Jacinto explained. "Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting ... I can't wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it. If I can remember it," he shared with a laugh. "It was the best experience and I'm so, so excited for people to check it out." The actor added, "He just gives off this vibe, this energy of work ethic. It inspires you. You get on set and you make sure you give 110%. You can't help but do that."

You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description here: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to be released on May 27th.