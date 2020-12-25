The Croods: A New Age Returns to Top of Box Office Over Holiday Weekend

The Croods: A New Age returns to the top of the box office charts this President's Day weekend. The animated sequel released over Thanksgiving weekend in 2020 and has remained in the top five at the pandemic-stricken box office ever since. Now it's back on top, beating Judas and the Black Messiah in that film's opening weekend. Judas and the Black Messiah is the latest theatrical release timed for simultaneous debut on HBO Max. It comes in second place, ahead of The Little Things, another HBO Max release. Liam Neeson's The Marksman in fourth place. Wonder Woman 1984, also a simultaneous debut on HBO Max, is in fifth place. The sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman hasn't gotten the same critical love as its predecessor. It now carries a "rotten" score on the popular film review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Down the chart, Monster Hunter, the film adaptation of the popular video game series, is now in sixth place, while another pandemic box office mainstay, The War With Grandpa, hangs onto the ninth place spot in its 19th weekend. Keep reading to see this week's full list of top 10 films at the box office.

1. The Croods: A New Age (Photo: DreamWorks Animation) Week 11

Weekend: $2.66 million

Weekend: $2.66 million Total: $48.9 million Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans -- a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. The Croods: A New Age is directed by Joel Crawford from a screenplay by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Paul Fisher, and Bob Logan. The film's voice cast includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

2. Judas and the Black Messiah (Photo: Warner Bros.) Opening Weekend

Total: $2.4 million Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O'Neal infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton. Judas and the Black Messiah is directed by Shaka King from a screenplay he co-wrote with Will Berson. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lil Rel Howery, Algee Smith, and Martin Sheen.

3. The Little Things (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Two

Weekend: $2.4 million

Weekend: $2.4 million Total: $10.6 million Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who's terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. The Little Things is written and directed by John Lee Hancock. The film stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto,and Natalie Morales.

4. The Marksman (Photo: Open Road Films) Week Five

Weekend: $1.1 million

Weekend: $1.1 million Total: $10.6 million Jim is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. The Marksman is directed by Robert Lorenz. It stars Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, Teresa Ruiz.

5. Wonder Woman (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Eight

Weekend: $1.3 million

Weekend: $1.3 million Total: $41.8 million Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. Wonder Woman 1984 was directed by Patty Jenkins, who co-wrote the script with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen

6. Land (Photo: Focus Features) Opening Weekend

Total: $1.07 million A local hunter brings a grieving lawyer back from the brink of death after she retreats to the harsh wilderness of the Rockies. Robin Wright directs and stars in Land, based on a screenplay by Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam. The film also stars Demián Bichir and Kim Dickens.

7. Monster Hunter (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Nine

Weekend: $750,000

Weekend: $750,000 Total: $12.7 million Behind our world, there is another -- a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new one, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis teams up with a mysterious hunter who has found a way to fight back. Based on Capcom's video game series, Monster Hunter is directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. It stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

8. News of the World (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Eight

Weekend : $443,000

Weekend : $443,000 Total: $11.4 million Five years after the end of the Civil War, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl taken by the Kiowa people. Forced to return to her aunt and uncle, Kidd agrees to escort the child across the harsh and unforgiving plains of Texas. However, the long journey soon turns into a fight for survival as the traveling companions encounter danger at every turn -- both human and natural. News of the World is directed by Paul Greengrass and stars Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel. The film is based on Paulette Jiles's 2016 novel of the same name.

9. The War With Grandpa (Photo: 101 Studios) Week 19

Weekend: $210,000

Weekend: $210,000 Total: $20 million Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn't give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two. The War with Grandpa is directed by Tim Hill from a screenplay by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember, based on Robert Kimmel Smith's novel of the same name. The film stars Robert De Niro, Oakes Fegley, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour, and Christopher Walken.