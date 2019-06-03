Toy Story 4 Includes Cameos From Betty White, Mel Brooks, and Other Comedy Icons

The Toy Story franchise is returning to the big screen in just a couple of weeks with its fourth, and likely final installment, Toy Story 4. As fans of the series know, Toy Story films have always brought in the biggest talent to voice all of their characters, and this new chapter will be no different. We’ve known that major television and film stars like Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, and Ally Maki are joining the toys this time around, but it looks as though there are a few even bigger names joining the roster. Betty White and a trio of other comedy icons are going to be a part of the Toy Story family.

USA Today revealed on Monday morning that White, Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, and Carol Burnett were all given roles in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4. The four comedy legends will voice a group of baby toys that Woody meets when he is placed in Bonnie’s closet, as he’s fallen out of favor with her. These toys tell him that it’s okay to be beyond your prime, and they reminisce on the times when they were in the spotlight.

“They’ve done their job and are just kind of waiting around for what happens next,” Cooley said. “And now that Woody’s in there, they’re accepting him into their circle and he’s already pushing against that. Sometimes toys fall in and out of favor. I look at my own kid and stuff that was the favorite toy yesterday is now in the closet. We wanted to show that Woody’s new life in this bedroom is not exactly what he thought it was going to be.”

Each of the four characters not only represents the personalities of the legends voicing them, but they also have names to match. Burnett is voicing a children’s seat named Chairol Burnett, Reiner plays pink rhino Carl Reineroceros, Brooks takes on a purple elephant names Melephant Brooks, and White voices a teething tiger, Bitey White.

“The Toy Story movies are not only great fun, but they have a lot of heart,” said Brooks. Reiner added, “To be represented by a cute little toy character is not the worst thing in the world.”

“It was wonderful the way they incorporated our names into the characters,” White said. “And I’m a sucker for animals, so the tiger was just perfect.”

Reiner also noted that he was “surprised” that they were paid for their work because it was so much fun. “We would’ve done it for nothing. But don’t tell Mel.”

Be on the lookout for Betty White, Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, and Carol Burnett when Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.