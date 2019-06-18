No One Has Given Toy Story 4 a Negative Review on Rotten Tomatoes Yet

When the review embargo on Toy Story 4 lifted last week, the Disney/Pixar sequel quickly became one of the most well-reviewed movies of the entire year, earning an early 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. That isn’t exactly uncommon with good movies, but that 100% usually fades away after a few days when more reviews start pouring in. No matter how widely-loved a film is, there is almost always at least one or two negative reviews, especially when hundreds of reviews are counted. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Toy Story 4. At least not yet.

As of Tuesday morning, three days before the film hits theaters, Toy Story 4 remains perfect on Rotten Tomatoes. At this point, more than 100 reviews have been counted by the aggregate site, and there still has yet to be one that’s negative. More than 100 critics have agreed that Toy Story 4 is a great movie, and that’s an incredibly rare feat to achieve.

A similar situation unfolded just over a year ago with the release of Paddington 2. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the film after its release in the UK, and North American critics continued the positive trend a few months later. 229 reviews have been counted for that film and each one of them is positive.

While the perfectly-scored films on Rotten Tomatoes are few and far between, it’s a pretty common occurrence for the Toy Story franchise. Three of the four Toy Story films to-date have earned 100% Fresh scores.

1995’s Toy Story and its direct sequel in 1999 still have perfect scores on the site. In fact, Toy Story 2 — which arrived 20 years ago — was the last Pixar film to earn a 100% score. 2010’s Toy Story 3 came incredibly close, sitting at a 98% overall tally. For what it’s worth, Up and Inside Out were the only other Pixar films to score a 98%. Finding Nemo is Pixar’s sole film with a 99%.

Things could always change for Toy Story 4 upon its release this weekend, but it seems as though there’s a solid chance it remains perfect throughout its release.

Are you excited for Toy Story 4 to arrive? Let us know in the comments!