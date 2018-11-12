‘Toy Story 4’ Synopsis Revealed

Disney-Pixar today released the synopsis for Toy Story 4.

The synopsis teases the introduction of an important new character in Woody and Buzz Lightyear’s new lives in Bonnie’s room.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

The Toy Story 4 synopsis accompanied the first teaser trailer for the film. The teaser will play ahead of Ralph Breaks the Internet in theaters.

“Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story,” said director Josh Cooley said in a press release. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.

“The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose. A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

Forky will be voiced by Tony Hale in the film.

“It’s a huge thrill to be part of the Toy Story family,” Hale said. “But it’s going to take a while for it to really sink in.”

Cooley added, “When we thought up this character, Tony was the first actor that came to mind and I’m thrilled he accepted. Tony’s performance as Forky is a comedy salad of confidence, confusion, and empathy… served by hilarious spork.”

Toy Story 4 opens in theaters on June 21, 2019.