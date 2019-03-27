‘Toy Story 4’ International Trailer Reveals New Footage

The toys are back at it again! The beloved Disney/Pixar franchise is returning this summer with Toy Story 4, reuniting audiences with Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang. The first trailer for Toy Story 4 arrived last week, teasing the emotional journey that these toys would go on in what is likely the very last film in the franchise. Just a few days later, Disney has released an alternate version of the trailer for international markets, showing off a few new scenes, as well as a new side plot for the story.

This new trailer, which you can watch in the video above, has a much lighter tone to it than the initial cut that we saw last week. It brings out the fun that fans have become accustomed to with the Toy Story franchise, and it gives some important insight into Buzz Lightyear’s misadventures during the film.

We all know from the first trailer that Woody is on a quest to bring Forky back home to Bonnie, and it leads him to a dark and scary antique shop where he crosses paths with his long-lost love, Bo Peep. In this new trailer, we see that Buzz goes after Woody, as we would all expect him to, and he ends up in the carnival near the antique shop.

While looking for Woody, Buzz somehow gets taken by the staff at the carnival and put up on the prize wall at one of the games. It’s here that he meets Bunny and Ducky, the stuffed animals voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key. Buzz wants to try and escape the carnival, but they just seem annoyed that he took their place in the middle of the prize wall.

Judging by the two trailers, Toy Story 4 will have a pretty substantial mix of laughter and sadness throughout the entire film. So it will basically be like all of the other Toy Story movies, which is in no way a bad thing.

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21st.

