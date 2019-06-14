Tom Hanks Reveals Disney Gave Him List of Toy Story 4 Spoilers Not to Reveal

Toy Story 4 star Tom Hanks flashed a list of talking points provided by studio Disney when appearing on Disney-owned Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I have these talking points that Disney gives you at the beginning of the press junket thing, and these things are like Gutenberg Bible stuff. Look how many times I’ve studied them. I spilled some tomato juice on it at one point at breakfast the other day,” Hanks said when presenting crumpled pages bearing the Toy Story 4 logo.

“Here’s one thing we’re not supposed to say — here it is, spoilers-slash-what to avoid. ‘Don’t discuss Woody [hums]. Please don’t share that [hums].’ There’s just all sorts of rules.”

One suggested talking point revealed by Hanks revolves around Bo Peep (Annie Potts), the porcelain shepherdess figurine that once adorned the room of Molly, younger sister of Woody’s former owner Andy.

When a road trip detour reunites Woody and Bo, several years on the road have transformed her into a staff-wielding action hero who has found new purpose rescuing lost toys.

“‘Bo Peep should be described as a strong character from the beginning. Her recent experience perhaps made her stronger, but she was never a weak character,’” Hanks said when reading the document.

“You know how many executives right now want to kick my ass because I brought this out? They have an entire division over there that’s called Disney Corporate Vertical Integration Marketing Division and they spent years, honestly, they worked on these things [for years].”

Hanks earlier referenced the corporate mandated talking points during a press conference at the Walt Disney World Resort, where Hanks called the fourth film “the last moment of the current Toy Story” after declaring it an emotional ending to the series.

“I think you just said a lot of stuff you weren’t supposed to say,” Potts joked.

