Real Life Transformers Robot Created Using BMW Coupe

Anyone who grew up with the Transformers cartoons has always been ready for the idea of real life alien robots posing as cars or other vehicles – little did we think we would produce them ourselves. However, that’s exactly what’s happened. A few years ago, Turkish R&D company Letvisiontook a BMW Series 3 Coupe and used it to create a real-life Transformers Robot! Check out the results of this new BMW Transformer above, in a video that recently resurfaced on social meida. But be warned. If you were a fan of the original Transformers cartoon, this may be geek overload!

“It takes 30 seconds for this BMW to morph into a real-life Transformer — Letvision, an innovative R&D company based in Turkey, spent 8 months building a real-life Transformer out of a BMW 3 Series Coupe.” —Mashable

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now we all know that BMWs are used primarily as symbols of wealth, power, and/or all-around baller status. However, with this new video by Letvision, the bar for how one balls-out has just been moved a significant distance. Pulling up in your Coupe with a candy paint job and some sick rims? That’s old stunts. Pulling up in a Coupe with a sick paint job, rims, and a car that can transformer into a robot to stand guard over your parking spot? That’s balling for real. How long before Elon Musk gets to work on Tesla cars, SUVs and trucks that come with standard Autobot functionality? Kidding (but maybe not kidding?).

If nothing else, this video of Letvision’s Transformer BMW proves one thing: that Michael Bay got it all wrong in his Transformers movies! If you recall, Bay and his team were so adamant about the notion that creating live-action Transformers required intricate sequences of hundreds of automotive parts all shifting and moving into robot form. If you watch the original Transformers movie, it actually looks pretty ridiculous. Well, as Letvision has now clearly demonstrated, it actually takes much less mechanical effort to transform a car into a robot – and a robot that looks a lot more than a Generation 1 Transformers cartoon character than what we got in Bay’s movies. Thankfully the Transformers filmmakers now taking the reigns have learned from the mistakes of the past: the prequel / reboot Bumblebee embraced a transformation style that was much closer to G1 cartoons, and the fan response was much better.

There are no current confirmed plans for the Transformers movie franchise to continue.