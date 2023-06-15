Transformers: One Star Scarlett Johansson Praises Surprising Element of Upcoming Movie

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently the biggest movie around, and the franchise that's more than meets the eye isn't planning to let that momentum go to waste. Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon are bringing an animated Transformers film to the big screen next year. Transformers: One is a prequel that tells the origin stories of some of these beloved characters, and it boasts a star-studded cast that includes Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson.

While speaking to Collider about her next movie, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, Johansson opened up about her work on Transformers: One, which is being directed by Toy Story 4 helmer Josh Cooley. She revealed that the new Transformers movie has a very unique style of animation, and is a bit more dramatic than fans might be expecting.

"Yes, I'm playing Elita. I'm working with Josh Cooley, who is an incredible writer-director who I adore and have worked creatively with in another capacity," Johansson said. "The film doesn't look like anything I've ever seen before, it looks so cool! The texture of it is so awesome. And because Josh wrote it, it just feels very... I don't know, it's got a very dramatic feeling about it. It's funny, but it's got so much heart to it like all of his stuff does. I think it's a different way of approaching this IP. I think it stands on its own, it's pretty exciting."

Transformers: One Cast

As she confirmed to Collider, Johansson will be playing Elita in the upcoming Transformers film. Chris Hemsworth, Johansson's longtime Marvel co-star, is leading the cast as Optimus Prime. While Peter Cullen has voiced the iconic Autobots leader since the original animated series, Hemsworth will be voicing a younger version of the character.

The all-star cast also includes Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, John Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Cooley is directing the new film with a script from Andrew Barer and Gabriel Ferrari.

"I'm so excited and proud to be working with Hasbro and eOne to bring the first animated Transformers movie to theaters for a never-before-told story," said Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation (via Variety). "I'm honored to have such incredible talents come together to portray these well-known and much-loved characters in an origin story at the heart of the franchise."

When Is Transformers: One Coming Out?

Unfortunately for Transformers fans, the new Transformers: One movie is still over a year away. The film is going to hit theaters on September 13, 2024.

For Paramount and Nickelodeon's animated ventures, 2023 is all about the Ninja Turtles. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is hitting theaters on August 2nd.

Are you looking forward to seeing Transformers: One in theaters next year? Let us know in the comments!