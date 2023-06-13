Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Star Anthony Ramos Excited for G.I. Joe Crossover (Exclusive)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (SPOILERS) ended by hitting fans with a massive twist, which saw main character Noah (Anthony Ramos) rewarded for his service to Earth by having his little brother's medical costs covered, and a job offer come from one of the most elite units in the world: G.I. Joe. The reveal comes when Noah goes in for what he thinks is another boring job interview, only to find the company knows way too much about him, and the adventure he just survived with the Transformers. When the "manager" gives Noah a business card, the name G.I. Joe is revealed to be written on it.

Now that the live-action Transformers and G.I. Joe movies all exist in one movie universe (The Hasbro Cinematic Universe?), the makers of Transformers 7 are opening up about the secret they've had to keep for months now. In a new interview, Rise of the Beasts star Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, West Side Story) got to finally geek out about living any '80s-kid's dream: being the main man in a Transformers/G.I. Joe team-up.

"I knew about it. I knew about it, yeah," Ramos admitted in his interview with ComicBook.com, adding, "I was going crazy when I saw that, and when I read that. I was like 'Woah, that's gonna...' And it took a long process to get that approved; there's a lot of producers, a lot of people involved in that, but finally, they did – probably about three weeks ago, to be honest. So there was a whole different thing on that card, but thankfully, we were able to get that approved and I'm just excited to merge the worlds and see how we can really expand the world of G.I. Joe and Transformers."

Alternate Plans For Transformers 7's Ending

(Photo: IDW)

As you can see in Ramos' response above, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts could've gone with a different sort of ending for Noah. A lot of fans have admitted to initially thinking that the epilogue was introducing Sector 7 into the franchise yet again – the covert government operation that has monitored Autobot and Decepticon activity on Earth. That would've been an interesting way to tie the continuity of the current Transformers movies (Bumblebee, Rise of the Beasts) back to the storyline of Michael Bay's Transformers films – especially now that time travel is on the table, to smooth out any retcon wrinkles.

...But hey, G.I./Transformers is a pretty big win, too.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now in theaters.